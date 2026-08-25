Heavy Rains SUBMERGE Gurugram Again! | Waterlogged Roads, Traffic Affected | WATCH

Gurugram (Haryana): Heavy rainfall caused widespread waterlogging across several parts of Gurugram, affecting roads and traffic movement. Visuals from IFFCO Chowk, Patel Nagar, Sheetla Mata Road, Cyber City Bus Stand, Mahavir Chowk, Police Line and Sikanderpur Ghosi show roads submerged in rainwater after intense showers.The heavy rain led to water accumulation at multiple key locations, creating difficulties for commuters and slowing vehicular movement across parts of Gurugram and the Delhi-NCR region.