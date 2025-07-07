India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!

Witness cricket history as India thumps England by a massive 336 runs to level the series 1–1 at Edgbaston! Led by Shubman Gill’s breathtaking twin tons (269 & 161 = 430 runs) and Akash Deep’s 10‑wicket blitz, this epic win ends India’s 19‑attempt jinx at Birmingham. From captaincy brilliance to dramatic collapses, relive every thrilling moment. Don’t miss the analysis, reactions, and breakdowns of the defining moments that swung momentum ahead of Lord’s!