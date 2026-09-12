Karthi's latest film, Sardar 2, experienced a significant 45.6% drop in its Day 2 box office collection, earning only Rs 2.45 crore. This sharp decline brings its total India net collection to Rs 6.95 crore after two days, facing tough competition from Mandaadi.

45.6% — that's how much Karthi's latest film, Sardar 2, crashed on its second day. The Karthi starrer, which opened on September 10, 2026, earned a mere Rs 2.45 crore net across India. A sharp downturn, indeed.

The film had opened with a stronger Rs 4.50 crore. But on Day 2, its Rs 2.45 crore collection meant a 45.6% fall from those opening day earnings. Its total India net collection after two days now stands at ₹6.95 crore. A tough start for a key opening weekend.

The Numbers: Day 2

September 11 saw 'Sardar 2' collect ₹2.45 crore net from 3,361 shows — a sharp reduction from its opening day performance. Occupancy for the day was a low 19.3%. Despite the drop, its India gross collection hit ₹8.15 crore, pushing its worldwide gross total to ₹10.65 crore after two days. Overseas, the film also pulled in ₹1.00 crore on Day 2, making its total international gross ₹2.50 crore.

In domestic numbers, the Tamil version dominated 'Sardar 2's collections. It earned ₹1.75 crore from 2,308 shows, registering 19.0% occupancy. Telugu screens, from 1,053 shows, brought in ₹70 lakh. That version saw a slightly better 20.0% occupancy, but contributed less to the overall net total.

Why the Steep Drop?

The 45.6% drop on Day 2 sends a clear signal. For a Karthi film, such a steep fall so early in its run makes trade analysts worry. While some decline from opening day is normal, the scale of this plunge — ₹2.45 crore net compared to a ₹4.50 crore opening — shows it struggles to keep its initial momentum.

The dip means initial buzz did not bring sustained audience turnout. This early trend could hurt 'Sardar 2's chances to make money this weekend. Weekends are key for box office success and for recovering production costs.

Mandaadi Bites Hard

'Sardar 2' faces more trouble from strong rival Soori's 'Mandaadi'. While Karthi's film collected ₹2.45 crore net on its second day, 'Mandaadi' pulled in a strong Rs 6.55 crore net in India on the very same day. This stark difference shows audiences strongly prefer the rival film.

Direct clash impact shows clearly in cumulative figures. After two days, Mandaadi holds a strong lead in total India net collections, with ₹11.40 crore. In contrast, Sardar 2 has only Rs 6.95 crore net in India, a stark difference. This gap shows the tough road ahead for Karthi's film, which struggles to compete against a strong contemporary release.

The verdict is clear. Audiences have made their choice.

Weekend Outlook: Uphill Battle

A sharp Day 2 drop combined with Mandaadi's intense competition sets a tough scene as Sardar 2 enters its key opening weekend. Saturday and Sunday collections are vital. They build momentum, they ensure a respectable total. But with its 45.6% Day 2 decline, and a rival pulling Rs 6.55 crore net on the same day, Sardar 2 faces an uphill fight.

Karthi's film needs strong resilience and a solid recovery over the rest of the weekend to counter these early setbacks. The coming days are key. Can Sardar 2 stabilize collections, attract more viewers? Or will early trends keep hurting its box office path?