Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer’s MEDICAL DRAMA Sparks Controversy! | WATCH

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Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer’s MEDICAL DRAMA Sparks Controversy!

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Sep 11 2026, 12:10 PM IST
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Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer finds himself in the spotlight after a dramatic ‘acting’ stunt reportedly landed him in the medical room. The episode has triggered a strong reaction online, with netizens questioning his actions and predicting that Salman Khan could call him out during Weekend Ka Vaar. Will Qazi face Salman’s reality check?

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