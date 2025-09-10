MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Sep 10 2025, 08:03 PM IST
Apple is leading the worldwide transition from physical SIM cards to eSIM technology. But what exactly is eSIM, why is Apple pushing it, and how will this reshape the future of mobile connectivity? From easier global roaming to digital-first telecoms, we break down what this shift means for you and the mobile industry. In this video, we cover: - What is eSIM and how it works - Apple’s role in driving global adoption - Benefits of eSIM - Impact on telecom operators and consumers worldwide - What this means for the future of smartphones

