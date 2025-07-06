Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
England stands proudly as the custodian of cricket’s most traditional and revered format — Test cricket. Far from fading into the background, Test matches in England are more popular than ever, regularly selling out in iconic venues like Lord’s, Edgbaston, Headingley, and Trent Bridge. Reported by Dr. Krishna Kishore, Chief US Correspondent, Asianet News.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
18:41
Now Playing
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:40
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing