Xi Jinping In India For BRICS: Can India-China Ties Finally Thaw? | World

Xi Jinping has arrived in India for the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, putting India-China relations under the spotlight. The summit comes amid efforts to stabilize ties after years of mistrust following the 2020 border clash. The BRICS Summit brings together leaders of the expanded grouping to discuss global conflicts, economic cooperation, trade, development and the future of the Global South. Against this backdrop, the video examines the expectations surrounding Xi Jinping’s India visit, India-China diplomatic relations, cooperation, mistrust and calls for greater dialogue. The discussion also raises concerns over Tibetan aspirations and the treatment of suppressed communities, while stressing the need for trust, cooperation and peaceful engagement.