Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass

Former captain Sourav Ganguly lauds Team India’s collective brilliance following their 336‑run victory in the 2nd Test vs England. He singled out standout performances, 'Shubman Gill was outstanding. Rishabh Pant was outstanding. Yashasvi Jaiswal, the fast bowlers, Ravindra Jadeja have all performed fantastic team effort. So good to see the youngsters stand up and win.'