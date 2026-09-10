Bigg Boss 20: Gullu’s Love Angle With Kanika Mann Sparks Buzz | BB's New Couple?

Bigg Boss 20 is witnessing a fresh dose of romance and drama as Gullu’s apparent attempts to create a love angle with Kanika Mann grab attention inside the house. With Kanika already at the centre of breakup-related discussions, Gullu’s moves and the reactions around them have sparked fresh curiosity among housemates and viewers. Is a new Bigg Boss romance brewing? 0:00 - Bigg Boss 20 Sees A New Romance Twist 1:00 - Kanika Gets Embroiled In Love-Angle Buzz 2:00 Isha Turns Matchmaker Inside The House