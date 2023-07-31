Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    In this episode of The Drive, Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit tells you top 4 electric motorcycles to consider buying in India this year.

    The demand for electric two-wheelers has witnessed a remarkable surge as more customers are recognizing the numerous advantages they offer. In recent years, the Indian electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem has experienced substantial growth, driven by increasing concerns about climate change, government initiatives to promote electric vehicles, and a growing awareness among consumers.

    If you're looking to buy an electric motorcycle, here's Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit telling you why Revolt RV400, Oben Rorr, Odysse Evoqis and Ultraviolette F77 are top 4 options to consider buying in India this year.

