Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok

Stroke has become an increasingly critical health issue in India. Despite being the fourth leading cause of death, awareness about stroke remains low. Through our special initiative, #StrokePeRok , we aim to spread awareness about stroke. As part of this educational campaign on World Stroke Day, Dr. Saikanth Deepalam , Interventional Neuroradiologist at St. John’s Medical College Hospital, Bangalore, joins us to share his insights on stroke.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Be the difference in a stroke emergency. Understanding the warning signs and acting FAST can make you a lifesaver. Knowledge is power—especially when every second counts.