Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives

Stroke prevention begins with recognizing the warning signs and acting fast. It can potentially save lives, and with the right knowledge, every second counts.

Published : Oct 29 2025, 12:04 PM IST
Stroke has become an increasingly critical health issue in India. Despite being the fourth leading cause of death, awareness about stroke remains low. Through our special initiative, #StrokePeRok , we aim to spread awareness about stroke. As part of this educational campaign on World Stroke Day, Dr. Saikanth Deepalam , Interventional Neuroradiologist at St. John’s Medical College Hospital, Bangalore, joins us to share his insights on stroke.

Be the difference in a stroke emergency. Understanding the warning signs and acting FAST can make you a lifesaver. Knowledge is power—especially when every second counts.

