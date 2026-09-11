Chinmoy Krishna Das Denied Final Moments With DYING MOTHER! | Bangladesh News

Chinmoy Krishna Das Denied Final Moments With DYING MOTHER!
Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das was reportedly denied bail despite his mother’s final wish to see her son before her death. Jailed in Bangladesh, Chinmoy Das was later granted a brief five-hour parole to perform his mother’s last rites. Before returning to custody, he visited Pundarik Dham temple in Chattogram and touched the feet of Radha-Krishna.
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