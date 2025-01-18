Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH

Discover the future of urban transportation as Sarla Aviation shows India's first flying electric taxi at Auto Expo 2025! With the ability to fly 160 km on a single charge, this innovative eVTOL aircraft aims to revolutionize how we navigate congested cities. Adrian Schmidt, co-founder of Sarla Aviation, said, 'Traffic congestion is a major issue we need to solve.' In addition to this groundbreaking reveal, Sarla Aviation has successfully raised $10 million in Series A1 funding, led by Accel and featuring notable investors like Flipkart’s Binny Bansal and Swiggy’s Sriharsha Majety. WATCH.