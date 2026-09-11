India hosts BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi on September 12–13 at Bharat Mandapam. See full timings, session themes, key focus areas, attending leaders, and when the New Delhi Declaration will be released.

India will host the two-day BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Saturday, September 12, and Sunday, September 13, culminating in the release of the New Delhi Declaration. The programme combines closed-door diplomacy with public-facing sessions at Bharat Mandapam.

Under India’s 2026 chairship, the grouping will emphasise resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability across food and energy security, healthcare, disaster resilience, trade, investment, technology and critical supply chains. Reform of global governance and multilateral institutions also sits high on the agenda.

The first leaders’ engagement on Saturday is a closed-door conversation focused on decision-making reforms and a more representative multilateral order.

Saturday, September 12: Closed-door talks and ceremonial events

Proceedings begin at 2:35 pm with a closed-door session titled “Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism”. At 4:25 pm, leaders will visit the Bharat Innovates Exhibition. By 5:05 pm, they regroup at Bharat Mandapam for the official family photo, followed by a joint tree-planting ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a gala dinner for participating leaders at 7:30 pm.

“Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth”.

Sunday, September 13: Arrivals and the main open session

The second day brings together BRICS leaders, partner countries and outreach invitees ahead of the open plenary. Arrivals begin at 9:55 am, followed by the official group photograph at 10:35 am.

The main open session starts at 10:50 am, titled “Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth”. The summit will close with the New Delhi Declaration, reflecting consensus areas for the expanded grouping.

Leaders expected in New Delhi include Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

Who is attending and how BRICS has expanded

BRICS now counts 11 members: the founding five (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa); the 2024 additions (Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia); and Indonesia, which joined in 2025. In 2025, partner countries designated were Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Saturday’s first closed-door session is framed by “Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism”, underscoring India’s push for a stronger voice for emerging economies. The concluding New Delhi Declaration will set out shared priorities across food and energy security, connectivity and high-technology cooperation.