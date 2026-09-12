Delhi and the National Capital Region are likely to experience light rain and thunderstorms on September 12, the opening day of the 18th BRICS Summit. The weather forecast predicts rainfall activity in the morning and afternoon, which may impact commuters and summit-related activities.

Delhi and several parts of the National Capital Region are likely to experience generally cloudy skies, light rain and thunderstorms on Saturday, September 12, coinciding with the opening day of the 18th BRICS Summit being hosted in New Delhi. The prediction released at 6 p.m. on September 11, according to the Regional Meteorological Center in New Delhi, suggests that rain activity may impact many areas of Delhi-NCR during the summit. The prediction includes districts in Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, and Delhi.

On September 12, Delhi's weather is predicted to be mostly overcast. One or two periods of very light to light rain are predicted, along with thunderstorms and lightning in several locations.

The early morning to forenoon hours are predicted to see the most substantial rainfall activity, with isolated areas perhaps seeing moderate rain. From the afternoon through the evening, another period of very light to light rain is predicted. North, Northeast, Northwest, West, South, Southwest, Southeast, New Delhi, Central, East, and Shahdara districts are all expected to see the same general weather pattern.

With rain and thunderstorms possible across large parts of the capital and NCR, commuters should be prepared for wet roads and possible traffic disruptions, particularly during the morning period when the forecast indicates the highest likelihood of widespread thunderstorm and rain activity.

Parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan may get sporadic, moderate rain during the weekend due to these circumstances. However, it is anticipated that the rainfall would stay mostly localised, covering just around 30 to 40 percent of the plains, which means that a number of locations may remain dry.

BRICS Summit in Delhi

The timing of the forecast is notable as the 18th BRICS Summit is scheduled in New Delhi on September 12-13, 2026, under India's BRICS Chairship. The summit is being held at Bharat Mandapam, with leaders from BRICS member countries expected to participate. The weather conditions on September 12 could therefore be relevant for movement of delegates, traffic management and outdoor activities around the national capital.