On September 12, Indian buyers are monitoring volatile gold and silver prices amid global market shifts. Rates vary across cities due to local taxes and other costs. Gold purity is a key price factor, with 22K preferred for jewellery and 24K for investment.

Gold and silver remain firmly in focus for Indian buyers as precious-metal prices continue to move sharply amid changing global market conditions. On September 12, investors and consumers are keeping a close watch on the latest rates before making purchases, particularly after the notable price swings seen in recent sessions.

Gold prices can differ across cities because local taxes, transportation costs, dealer margins and other charges influence the final retail price. The rate quoted for jewellery may also differ from the benchmark market price, especially once making charges and applicable taxes are added.

For buyers planning a purchase today, the distinction between 22-karat and 24-karat gold is particularly important. While 24K represents a higher level of purity and is commonly used for investment purposes, 22K gold is widely preferred for jewellery because of its greater durability. Checking the rate for the correct purity can therefore make a meaningful difference to the final bill.

Silver has also become an important part of the precious-metals market, with prices seeing considerable movement in recent weeks. The metal is used not only in jewellery and household articles but also across several industrial applications, making its price sensitive to both investment demand and broader economic developments.

The table below provides a convenient city-wise snapshot of gold and silver prices for September 12. Readers can compare the figures across major markets including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru before deciding when and where to buy.

Gold and Silver Rates Today - September 12

City 24K Gold (10g) 22K Gold (10g) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,52,230 Rs 1,39,544 Rs 2,32,770 Mumbai Rs 1,52,490 Rs 1,39,783 Rs 2,32,770 Kolkata Rs 1,52,290 Rs 1,39,599 Rs 2,32,870 Chennai Rs 1,52,940 Rs 1,40,195 Rs 2,33,850 Bengaluru Rs 1,52,610 Rs 1,39,893 Rs 2,33,360 Hyderabad Rs 1,52,740 Rs 1,40,012 Rs 2,33,540

For anyone buying jewellery, comparing the quoted rate with the final invoice is equally important. Making charges, taxes and other applicable costs can raise the amount payable beyond the headline gold or silver rate. Buyers should therefore check the purity, weight and complete price breakdown before completing a purchase.

Market rates can change, so the figures should be checked again before making a transaction. The table above is designed to give readers a quick comparison of the latest city-wise prices while keeping the focus on what matters most to buyers: how much gold and silver cost in their city today.

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