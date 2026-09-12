On September 12, petrol and diesel prices remained stable across major Indian cities, despite significant volatility in international crude oil markets. This global unpredictability is driven by geopolitical tensions, supply disruptions like a Saudi pipeline shutdown, and warnings of reduced demand.

Petrol and diesel prices are holding steady across several major Indian cities on Saturday, September 12, giving motorists some relief despite the sharp swings seen in international crude oil markets.

There has been no major change in the retail prices listed for key markets today. In Delhi, petrol continues to cost Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 95.20. Mumbai motorists are paying Rs 111.21 for petrol and Rs 97.83 for diesel.

Bengaluru's petrol price stands at Rs 111.68 per litre, with diesel available at Rs 99.56. In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 107.77 and diesel at Rs 99.55.

Petrol, Diesel rates in major cities - Septmeber 12

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 11: Check City-Wise Fuel Rates as Crude Oil Tops $100

Why are crude oil prices in focus?

While domestic pump prices have remained stable, international energy markets have been considerably more unsettled. Brent crude fell 2.8% to settle at $104.61 a barrel after moving close to $110 during the overnight session, according to the report.

The backdrop remains tense because of continuing disruptions linked to the Iran-US conflict. The International Energy Agency has warned that higher fuel costs and tighter supplies could result in the year's biggest contraction in global oil demand since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Saudi Arabia has also temporarily shut its 1,200-km East-West oil pipeline following aerial attacks. The route had been carrying around 4 million to 5 million barrels of crude a day and provided an alternative to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

For Indian consumers, therefore, September 12 begins with stable petrol and diesel prices, even as the global oil market remains highly unpredictable.

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Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 10: Check City-Wise Rates as Crude Nears $102