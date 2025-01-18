Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA

Introducing the future of urban commuting! Vayve Mobility has launched its innovative small city car, the EVA, designed specifically for daily commuters. In an exclusive interview with Asianet News, CTO Saurabh Mehta stated, '80% of your trip is alone,' highlighting the car's focus on individual travel needs. The battery-operated EVA boasts an impressive range of 250 km on a single charge and offers an optional solar roof to enhance its sustainability. Prebooking has already begun, with the official launch set for January 18, 2025, and deliveries expected to start by 2026. WATCH.