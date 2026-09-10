After 15 years of service in the Indian Navy, officer Rahul Madhwal returned home to a heartfelt welcome from his wife, whose emotional gesture has gone viral online.

After 15 years of dedicated service in the Indian Navy, Rahul Madhwal returned home to an emotional welcome arranged by his wife, Shivani Budhkoti. The moment, shared online on September 1, has since gone viral, drawing millions of views and heartfelt reactions.

Shivani prepared a special ceremony to mark her husband’s retirement. She greeted him at the door, took his belongings, applied sandalwood and rice grains on his forehead, and showered him with flowers before performing aarti.

She then handed him scissors to cut a ribbon at the entrance, symbolising the start of a new chapter. Inside, the family celebrated with a cake that read “Thank You Rahul,” marking his 15 years of service. The couple and their child cut the cake together, capturing the moment in photographs.

Service And Role

Rahul Madhwal joined the Navy in 2011 and retired in 2026. His position was listed as PO-LOG, or Petty Officer Logistics, a mid-rank non-commissioned role responsible for supply chain, inventory, procurement and financial administration within naval operations.

Shivani shared images of his awards and wrote, “After 15 years of dedication, discipline and sacrifice, a new chapter begins. Proud of you. Congratulations on retirement. Welcome home, my hero.”

The video quickly gained traction online, with users highlighting their favourite moments. One noted the touching gesture when Rahul, after eating sweets, offered them to his wife. Many congratulated him on retirement, while some asked why he retired after 15 years.

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