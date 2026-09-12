The Kerala Karunya KR-768 lottery result for September 12, 2026, has been announced. Ticket holders can now check the winning numbers for the various prize categories.

, The wait is over for Kerala lottery players. The Karunya KR-768 result for September 12, 2026, has been announced, bringing the winning numbers for one of Kerala’s popular weekly lottery draws into focus.

Thousands of ticket holders will now be checking their tickets against the published result to find out whether they have landed one of the prizes. The complete winning-number list can be checked below, with the numbers arranged according to their respective prize categories for easier reference.

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-768 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – KJ734269

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 734269

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – KJ236813

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – KF521195

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 7573, 1087, 3656, 4520, 6025, 7899, 8819, 6842, 0407, 5628, 4176, 8244, 8819

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 0736, 2520, 2886, 5196, 5549, 5572

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 1555, 1579, 1644, 1760, 1849, 1879, 2321, 3413, 3510, 4051, 6102, 6188, 6525, 6661, 7135, 7482, 7721, 7970, 8298, 8802, 8880, 9122, 9362, 9710, 9801

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0144, 0303, 0317, 0664, 0691, 0796, 0867, 0910, 0952, 0993, 1017, 1146, 1283, 1285, 1322, 1480, 1682, 1699, 1802, 1957, 2001, 2018, 2235, 2242, 2391, 2497, 2572, 2739, 2847, 2869, 2941, 3067, 3419, 3439, 3768, 3947, 4185, 4304, 4373, 4538, 4568, 4664, 4723, 4944, 5641, 5839, 5856, 5862, 6072, 6227, 6396, 6575, 6893, 6942, 7012, 7049, 7418, 7456, 7460, 8385, 8479, 8557, 8657, 8684, 8769, 8859, 9030, 9228, 9348, 9352, 9411, 9428, 9626, 9733, 9864, 9988

8th Prize: Rs 200 – 0018, 0113, 0119, 0203, 0290, 0305, 0354, 0631, 0718, 0738, 0742, 0752, 0917, 1218, 1224, 1392, 1427, 1636, 1965, 2164, 2334, 2364, 2407, 2522, 2770, 2964, 2984, 3050, 3104, 3326, 3587, 3593, 3728, 4016, 4286, 4552, 4599, 4637, 4756, 4863, 5100, 5121, 5169, 5352, 5513, 5592, 5752, 5822, 5874, 6064, 6116, 6332, 6751, 6764, 6779, 6831, 6879, 6889, 7045, 7082, 7275, 7303, 7314, 7409, 7472, 7689, 7908, 7956, 7979, 8165, 8188, 8375, 8412, 8419, 8457, 8518, 8531, 8577, 8598, 8992, 9080, 9236, 9238, 9439, 9469, 9589, 9762, 9812, 9840, 9875, 9966, 9969

9th Prize: Rs 100 – TBA

Also Read: Kerala Karunya KR-768 Lottery Result Today (Sept 12): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

The Karunya lottery is conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, with the draw taking place every Saturday. The KR-768 draw was held on September 12, and the results are now available for ticket holders to check.

If you have purchased a Karunya KR-768 ticket, make sure the ticket number, series and other details match the published result before claiming any prize. Winners should also retain their original tickets safely, as the ticket is required during the prize-claim process.

It is worth checking the complete result rather than looking only for the top prize. Karunya draws feature several prize categories, meaning a ticket that does not appear among the biggest winners could still feature elsewhere in the result list.

Players should also be careful about unofficial numbers circulating on social media or messaging platforms. The published result should be verified against the authorised Kerala lottery result before any claim is made.

Today’s Karunya KR-768 result is therefore an important update for everyone holding a September 12 ticket. Add the winning numbers above and check each ticket carefully to see whether luck has turned in your favour this week.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today 11/09/2026: Suvarna Keralam SK 69 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner