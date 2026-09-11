Banks Shut for 3 Days! Should You Withdraw Cash Today? Here’s What Happens to ATMs
A nationwide bank strike is happening today, September 11. Services at both government and private banks are likely to be hit. The strike could also affect ATM services. Because of this, bank employees are getting a three-day long weekend.
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Nationwide bank strike called on Friday!
The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called for a country-wide bank strike on September 11. This is the last working day of the week, so it could cause big problems for customers needing branch services.
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Will banks be closed for three days straight?
Banks are set to be closed for three days in a row. Friday, September 11 is the strike day. September 12 is the second Saturday and September 13 is a Sunday, both are regular bank holidays.
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Who has called for the strike?
The UFBU, a joint platform of seven bank employee and officer unions, has given the strike call. They finalised the decision for the September 11 strike after a meeting on September 6.
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Public and private banks both?
According to the UFBU, the strike on September 11 is expected to affect private banks as well, not just public sector ones. This raises the chances of widespread banking disruptions.
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Will there be problems with ATM services too?
Customers are worried if the strike will only affect bank branches. The UFBU says that with banks closed, the work of refilling cash in ATMs might also get hit. It's a good idea to withdraw cash beforehand if you need it.
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The main demand—a five-day banking week
One of the main demands of the bank unions is to have a five-day banking week. The unions are angry because an agreement for this was reached in 2024, but it is still waiting for approval from the Union Finance Ministry.
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A proposal for 40 minutes of extra work was also made
The unions claim they had agreed to increase daily working hours by 40 minutes from Monday to Friday in exchange for a five-day week. This proposal was sent to the Finance Ministry for approval, but a final decision has not been made yet.
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Big objection to incentive pay as well
Another major demand from bank employees is to change the system for performance-linked incentives. The unions complain that the current system could leave many employees out, and this is another key reason for the strike.
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Another 3-day strike in September!
The protest doesn't end with the September 11 strike. The UFBU has warned of another three-day bank strike from September 28 to 30 if their demands are not met. If you add the weekly holidays, banks could be shut for even longer.
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Threat of indefinite strike from October!
If the demands are still not met after the September protests, the unions have threatened to go on an indefinite bank strike from October 26. This means a bigger crisis for banking services could be coming soon.
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