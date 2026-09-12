The Nagaland State Lottery announced the Dear Spark Saturday weekly lottery results for September 12, 2026. Ticket number 99A 59915 won the first prize of Rs 1 crore. Additional cash prizes were also awarded across several other categories, from second to fifth place.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Saturday weekly lottery results for September 12, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country eagerly awaited the winning numbers, as the weekly draw offered a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

According to the officially released results, ticket number 99A 59915 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday Result Today 1 PM: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Saturday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 99A 59915

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 59915 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 06158, 06453, 40249, 42518, 48261, 58798, 70841, 74709, 92712, 92985

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 0232, 1250, 1380, 2470, 2887, 3002, 3653, 4776, 4822, 7283

4th Prize – Rs 250: 0594, 0738, 1438, 1914, 2830, 4249, 4311, 6154, 7378, 7417

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0064, 1808, 2550, 3315, 4072, 5225, 6066, 7085, 7881, 9072, 0137, 1902, 2552, 3468, 4141, 5247, 6133, 7117, 7938, 9133, 0197, 2060, 2719, 3634, 4275, 5301, 6179, 7191, 7960, 9153, 0402, 2222, 2810, 3663, 4437, 5422, 6371, 7230, 7985, 9204, 0471, 2261, 2853, 3673, 4548, 5460, 6582, 7438, 8110, 9430, 0633, 2318, 2873, 3827, 4575, 5548, 6849, 7448, 8356, 9513, 1045, 2334, 2920, 3891, 4585, 5585, 6902, 7493, 8468, 9562, 1307, 2337, 2937, 3901, 4858, 5624, 6905, 7553, 8655, 9714, 1606, 2385, 3242, 3963, 5070, 5843, 6949, 7664, 8813, 9768, 1763, 2496, 3301, 4060, 5132, 5914, 7055, 7818, 8919, 9988

Results from the uploaded Dear Spark Saturday Weekly Lottery sheet dated September 12, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws remain popular among participants due to their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Thursday Result Today 1 PM: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here