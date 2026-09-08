Ramayana | Can’t Accept Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Says Ramanand Sagar’s Grandson, Here's Why?

Ramayana
Ramanand Sagar’s grandson Shiv Sagar has voiced his reservations about Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana. He said Ranbir carries 'too much baggage' after Animal and believes a fresh face would have been better suited for the revered character. He also praised Yash and Sai Pallavi’s casting.
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