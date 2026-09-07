Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill Vs Rhiya Ahir EXPLOSIVE DRAMA on Stage! | Fans Ka Faisla

Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill Vs Rhiya Ahir EXPLOSIVE DRAMA on Stage!
Bigg Boss 20 stage witnessed a tense face-off as Love Gill and Rhiya Ahir went head-to-head during the ‘Fans Ka Faisla’ segment. Love Gill’s blunt remark, 'I have never seen your work,' left Rhiya Ahir visibly caught off guard. The unexpected exchange added a dramatic twist to the episode and quickly grabbed attention.
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