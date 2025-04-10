user
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad

Heena Sharma  | Published: Apr 10, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Delhi LG VK Saxena, CM Rekha Gupta conducted a joint inspection of supplementary drain at Wazirabad on April 10. The visit aimed to assess ongoing desilting efforts and address monsoon preparedness. Delhi LG, the Chief Minister was accompanied by Cabinet Minister Parvesh Verma. Officials briefed them on current drainage conditions and upcoming maintenance plans. Inspection underscores the Govt’s commitment to improving Delhi’s drainage infrastructure.

