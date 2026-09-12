The Kerala lottery Karunya KR-768 draw is scheduled for September 12, with official results to be announced at 3 PM. Participants are awaiting the winning numbers for multiple prize categories. Ticket holders are advised to keep their tickets safe and wait for the official announcement.

The Kerala lottery Karunya KR-768 draw is scheduled to take place on September 12, Saturday, with lottery players across the state waiting for the official results. The winning numbers will announced at 3 PM, and participants will need to wait till then for the draw before checking whether their tickets have secured a prize.

Karunya is one of the regular weekly lottery draws conducted by the Kerala state lottery department. The KR-768 draw has generated interest among ticket holders who are following the result announcement closely and looking for the winning numbers across different prize categories.

For now, there are no winning numbers to report. Once the official draw is completed, the results are expected to be made available through the Kerala lottery's authorised channels. Ticket holders should compare their ticket numbers carefully with the published result before deciding whether they have won.

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The draw includes multiple prize categories, with the first prize carrying the biggest reward. Other winning categories also offer substantial amounts, giving players several opportunities to receive a payout depending on their ticket number.

Those holding Karunya KR-768 tickets should keep their original tickets safely with them while waiting for the result. If a ticket appears among the winning numbers, the holder should verify the number, series and other relevant details against the official result before proceeding with the prize-claim process.

The result is generally followed by publication of the complete prize-wise winning numbers. This is particularly important because checking only the first prize number is not enough for ticket holders who want to know whether they have won one of the other prizes.

Karunya KR-768 results are still awaited as of now. This page can be updated once the official winning numbers are released, allowing players to check the complete result and prize-wise details in one place.

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