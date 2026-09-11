9/11 Afer 25 Years: ‘I Still Feel The Pain’ | New York Remembers Twin Towers | World News

9/11 Afer 25 Years: ‘I Still Feel The Pain’
New York marks the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks as families of victims gather to remember those lost. The iconic Tribute of Light illuminates the Manhattan skyline. John Titus, whose daughter died aboard United Flight 175, recalls the devastating moment he learned of her death and says the pain of losing a child never goes away.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
04:40
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
11:02
Now Playing