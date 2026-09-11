5 5 Image Credit : Gemini

Rains in Hyderabad too

Coming to the capital, Hyderabad will mostly be cloudy. The city can expect light to moderate thundershowers in the afternoon or evening, especially on September 12 and 13. The weather department expects the rains to reduce in both states between September 15 and 17. Officials have alerted farmers and people in low-lying areas to take all necessary precautions. They also advised everyone to avoid standing under old buildings, large trees, electric poles, or hoardings during the rain and strong winds.