- Home
- India
- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Warning Issued For THESE Places; Check
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Warning Issued For THESE Places; Check
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal has gotten stronger. The IMD says this will bring heavy rains to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Check forecast
15
Image Credit : Chatgpt
Rains to lash these areas in the Telugu states
The weather department has issued a major warning for the Telugu states. A low-pressure system, which formed off the South Odisha coast, is now sitting over the North Bay of Bengal. It will likely weaken as it moves towards Vidarbha. But for now, this system has completely changed the weather in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad weather centres are forecasting moderate to heavy rains for the next two to three days.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : chatgpt
Gale winds and lightning to shake North Andhra
The low-pressure system's impact is very clear across Andhra Pradesh, especially in the northern districts. The Disaster Management Authority has warned about thunderstorms and lightning strikes in Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Srikakulam districts. Meanwhile, areas like Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, and the Polavaram region can expect light to moderate showers. Rains have already started in many parts of coastal Andhra.
35
Image Credit : Gemini
No fishing in the sea.. Alert for fishermen
The weather along the coast has become very rough. The North Coastal Andhra region can expect strong winds blowing at 40 to 50 kmph, sometimes hitting 60 kmph. The sea will be choppy with high waves. Because of this, officials have given clear orders for fishermen not to go out to sea. They have also asked fishermen already in the water to return to the shore immediately.
45
Image Credit : Google AI
Which districts in Telangana will receive more rain?
This low-pressure system will affect Telangana until September 14, with the heaviest rainfall expected on September 12 and 13. The northern and eastern districts, including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem, will likely get heavy rainfall of 50 to 70 mm, along with gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph. However, the weather department says southern districts like Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, and Narayanpet will see very little rain.
55
Image Credit : Gemini
Rains in Hyderabad too
Coming to the capital, Hyderabad will mostly be cloudy. The city can expect light to moderate thundershowers in the afternoon or evening, especially on September 12 and 13. The weather department expects the rains to reduce in both states between September 15 and 17. Officials have alerted farmers and people in low-lying areas to take all necessary precautions. They also advised everyone to avoid standing under old buildings, large trees, electric poles, or hoardings during the rain and strong winds.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMD on major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclone warnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos