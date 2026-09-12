Soori's latest film, Mandaadi, has collected a worldwide gross of Rs 15.85 crore by its second day. The movie earned Rs 6.55 crore net in India on Day 2, demonstrating strong momentum after its release.

Rs 15.85 crore — that's the worldwide gross Soori's new film, Mandaadi, pulled in by its second day. Debuting on September 10, 2026, Soori's latest venture collected Rs 6.55 crore net in India on Day 2 alone. A strong performance indeed.

Director Mathimaran Pugazhendhi released the sports action drama with great anticipation. It clashed directly with Karthi’s Sardar 2. But even with that strong competition, Soori's Mandaadi carved out a dominant position, especially at home.

Day 2 Performance Highlights

September 11, 2026 saw Mandaadi collect a net Rs 6.55 crore from 2,864 shows across India. That's a 35.1% jump over its opening day net of Rs 4.85 crore. Strong word-of-mouth is clearly fuelling audience interest.

In India, the film's gross collection now stands at Rs 13.35 crore. Overseas, Mandaadi pulled in another Rs 1.50 crore on Day 2. That pushed its cumulative international gross to Rs 2.50 crore. Soori's film has grossed Rs 15.85 crore worldwide.

Outperforming the Competition

How did Mandaadi stack up against Sardar 2? Soori's film showed stronger momentum, especially in India. It collected more in India on Day 2. Karthi's Sardar 2, in contrast, earned Rs 2.45 crore net that same day. A significant lead, indeed.

The Day 2 figures handed Mandaadi a clear advantage domestically. Its total India net collection hit Rs 11.40 crore. That beat Sardar 2's Rs 6.95 crore after two days. The difference shows Soori's film commands a clear lead and draws bigger crowds.

Audience & Industry Buzz

What's driving this success? Box office numbers reflect strong audience engagement and growing industry buzz around Soori's Mandaadi. The significant jump from Day 1 to Day 2 points to overwhelmingly positive word-of-mouth — drawing in more viewers. This kind of reception is key for a film facing big competition. The sports action drama's narrative, performances, and execution clearly resonate with movie-goers. Its consistent performance marks it as a major commercial success, early in its run.

Future Trajectory and Market Impact

Mandaadi's exceptional, consistent Day 2 performance clearly shows strong audience reception and sustained interest in Soori's latest. The film now enters the key first-weekend period. Industry analysts will watch its path closely. The next few days are crucial. Mandaadi must capitalize on this initial momentum and consolidate its position. It could set new benchmarks for its genre and for Soori's career. A strong first weekend will solidify its success, influencing future industry decisions.