‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025

India will host the AI Impact Summit 2025 in February, a global conference on AI, governance, and innovation, with Dutch Ambassador praising India’s leadership in emerging tech and digital policy.

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Dec 12 2025, 04:12 PM IST
India is set to host the AI Impact Summit 2025 in February, a first-of-its-kind global conference on the future of artificial intelligence, governance, and innovation. The Dutch Ambassador Marisa Gerards has expressed 'great confidence in India’s leadership', praising the country’s growing influence in emerging tech and digital governance.

