Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    On World Kidney Day, attention is drawn to the significant gender disparity in living kidney donations, with over 70% of donors being women. Various factors contribute to this gap, including economic pressures, health concerns, and societal norms

    On World Kidney Day, the spotlight shines on the altruistic act of kidney donation, revealing a significant gender disparity in living kidney donors. Studies globally indicate that over 70% of living kidney donors are women, highlighting a trend where men are less likely to step forward for this life-saving procedure.

    Despite being traditionally viewed as pillars of strength, men are underrepresented in the realm of live kidney donation. Various factors contribute to this gender gap, including economic pressures, health concerns, and societal norms.

    Dr Deepak Jayaprakash Kaddu, Consultant for Urology, Robotic Surgery, and Renal Transplantation at Manipal Hospital Whitefield, Bengaluru, sheds light on the reasons behind this disparity and aims to raise awareness and dispel fears surrounding kidney donation among men.

    Key Concerns Identified:

    • Fear of loss of income: Many men are primary earners in households, leading to apprehensions about financial stability during the recovery period post-donation.
    • Health conditions: Coexisting medical issues like hypertension and diabetes may disqualify men from becoming potential donors.
    • Pregnancy-induced sensitization: Women may develop heightened immune responses during pregnancy, increasing rejection rates for spousal donations.
    • Willingness to donate: Women exhibit a greater propensity for volunteerism and donation, contributing to the gender gap.
    • Fear of complications: Men may harbour concerns about surgical risks, including kidney failure, infertility, and physical disfigurement.

    Dr Kaddu emphasizes the importance of raising awareness and addressing these fears to encourage more men to consider living kidney donation. By fostering dialogue and education, we aim to bridge the gender gap in kidney donation and save lives.

    Recent Videos

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Top Stories

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
    Lifestyle

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry
    Entertainment

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG
    Entertainment

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA
    Entertainment

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK
    Entertainment

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf
    Entertainment

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf
    Entertainment

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Must See

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
    Lifestyle

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR
    India News

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)
    India News

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)