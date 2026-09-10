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Apple Unveils iPhone Duo: FIRST FOLDABLE iPhone Debuts Under New CEO John Ternus

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Sep 10 2026, 11:09 AM IST
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Apple has entered the foldable smartphone race with the launch of the iPhone Duo, its first-ever foldable iPhone. Priced at $1,999, the device marks Apple’s biggest redesign since the iPhone X. The launch also marks John Ternus’ first major event as Apple CEO, signalling a new era focused on premium hardware, simplicity and intuitive design.

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