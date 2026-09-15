MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon
TRENDING :

Nepal Celebrates Teej Amid Flood Grief

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Sep 15 2026, 02:14 AM IST
Share this Video

Nepal marked Haritalika Teej at the sacred Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, as women in traditional red attire gathered for prayers, fasting and rituals. This year’s celebrations come against the backdrop of the devastating flash floods that hit Nepal last month. Footfall at Pashupatinath was lower than previous years as the country continues to cope with the disaster and its aftermath. WATCH!

Related Video

Nepal Celebrates Teej Amid Flood Grief | Pashupatinath Temple | World News
Now Playing
Nepal Celebrates Teej Amid Flood Grief | Pashupatinath Temple | World News
9/11 Afer 25 Years: ‘I Still Feel The Pain’ | New York Remembers Twin Towers | World News
Now Playing
9/11 Afer 25 Years: ‘I Still Feel The Pain’ | New York Remembers Twin Towers | World News
Chinmoy Krishna Das Denied Final Moments With DYING MOTHER! | Bangladesh News
Now Playing
Chinmoy Krishna Das Denied Final Moments With DYING MOTHER! | Bangladesh News
Japan on ALERT! Sakurajima Volcano Erupts Again | Ashes Over Kagoshima | World News
Now Playing
Japan on ALERT! Sakurajima Volcano Erupts Again | Ashes Over Kagoshima | World News
Indonesia: Massive Floods Hit Nias! Rivers Overflow, 500+ Families Affected | World News
Now Playing
Indonesia: Massive Floods Hit Nias! Rivers Overflow, 500+ Families Affected | World News
Mexico Church Fireworks BLAST! Multiple Dead, Dozens Injured in Festival Explosion | World News
Now Playing
Mexico Church Fireworks BLAST! Multiple Dead, Dozens Injured in Festival Explosion | World News
Indonesia SHOCKER! Six Volcanoes Erupt | Mount Ili, Anak Krakatau Explode | World News
Now Playing
Indonesia SHOCKER! Six Volcanoes Erupt | Mount Ili, Anak Krakatau Explode | World News
Nepal Floods | Devighat | Army BUILDS BRIDGE Through Devastation | World News
Now Playing
Nepal Floods | Devighat | Army BUILDS BRIDGE Through Devastation | World News
Cambodia's 3,000-House Settlement Hides a Tragic Border Story | Thailand Conflict | World News
Now Playing
Cambodia's 3,000-House Settlement Hides a Tragic Border Story | Thailand Conflict | World News
Nepal Floods: Mass Burial in Kathmandu Begins | Army Leads Rescue | World News
Now Playing
Nepal Floods: Mass Burial in Kathmandu Begins | Army Leads Rescue | World News

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 20 Clash: Arishfa Khan vs Amrapali Dubey | Indian Reality Show | Entertainment
03:41
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 20 Clash: Arishfa Khan vs Amrapali Dubey | Indian Reality Show | Entertainment
Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer’s MEDICAL DRAMA Sparks Controversy! | WATCH
03:10
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer’s MEDICAL DRAMA Sparks Controversy! | WATCH
Bigg Boss 20: Gullu’s Love Angle With Kanika Mann Sparks Buzz | BB's New Couple?
03:11
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 20: Gullu’s Love Angle With Kanika Mann Sparks Buzz | BB's New Couple?
Ramayana | Can’t Accept Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Says Ramanand Sagar’s Grandson, Here's Why?
04:40
Now Playing
Ramayana | Can’t Accept Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Says Ramanand Sagar’s Grandson, Here's Why?

News

Nepal Celebrates Teej Amid Flood Grief | Pashupatinath Temple | World News
05:19
Now Playing
Nepal Celebrates Teej Amid Flood Grief | Pashupatinath Temple | World News
Gujarat News | Ahmedabad Floods: Vatva GIDC, Vastral Submerge After Heavy Rains
04:47
Now Playing
Gujarat News | Ahmedabad Floods: Vatva GIDC, Vastral Submerge After Heavy Rains
Delhi Fire Fury: Warehouse Blaze in Dallupura | Dharamshila Hospital | NCR News
03:54
Now Playing
Delhi Fire Fury: Warehouse Blaze in Dallupura | Dharamshila Hospital | NCR News

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Apple Unveils iPhone Duo: FIRST FOLDABLE iPhone Debuts Under New CEO John Ternus
04:15
Now Playing
Apple Unveils iPhone Duo: FIRST FOLDABLE iPhone Debuts Under New CEO John Ternus
SpaceX First Earnings Report Explained | Elon Musk's Biggest Business Test After Historic IPO
11:02
Now Playing
SpaceX First Earnings Report Explained | Elon Musk's Biggest Business Test After Historic IPO
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained

Lifestyle

LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
03:40
Now Playing
LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?