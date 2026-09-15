Nepal Celebrates Teej Amid Flood Grief | Pashupatinath Temple | World News

Nepal Celebrates Teej Amid Flood Grief
Nepal marked Haritalika Teej at the sacred Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, as women in traditional red attire gathered for prayers, fasting and rituals. This year’s celebrations come against the backdrop of the devastating flash floods that hit Nepal last month. Footfall at Pashupatinath was lower than previous years as the country continues to cope with the disaster and its aftermath. WATCH!
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