Gujarat News | Ahmedabad Floods: Vatva GIDC, Vastral Submerge After Heavy Rains

Gujarat News
Heavy monsoon rains have triggered severe waterlogging across Ahmedabad, with Vatva GIDC and Vastral among the worst-hit areas. Nearly 79 mm of rain reportedly lashed Vatva in a short span, flooding industrial stretches and disrupting traffic and daily life. The Mithakhali Underpass was shut amid rising water levels, while multiple gates at Vasna Barrage were opened to regulate the overflow.
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