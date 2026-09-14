Bigg Boss 20 Clash: Arishfa Khan vs Amrapali Dubey | Indian Reality Show | Entertainment

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Bigg Boss 20 Clash: Arishfa Khan vs Amrapali Dubey

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Sep 14 2026, 11:10 AM IST
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Bigg Boss 20 witnessed an emotional showdown between Arishfa Khan and Aamrapali Dubey over comments on short-form content. Arishfa passionately defended her work, saying it helps support her family and 'crores of people.' The heated exchange left Arishfa in tears as she questioned Aamrapali’s authority to comment on short-form creators. 0:00 — Arishfa Khan and Amrapali Dubey Clash Over Content 1:12 — Arishfa Defends Her Work and Family 2:25 — Emotional Arishfa Asks “Ye Hoti Kaun Hai?”

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