Delhi Fire Fury: Warehouse Blaze in Dallupura | Dharamshila Hospital | NCR News

Delhi Fire Fury: Warehouse Blaze in Dallupura
A major fire broke out at a warehouse near Dharamshila Hospital in Dallupura, Delhi, sending thick smoke over the area. Around 13–14 fire tenders rushed to the spot as firefighting operations continued. Earlier, another godown-factory fire erupted in Swaroop Nagar, where several residents suffered minor injuries amid panic. Firefighters worked to contain both blazes and prevent the flames from spreading to nearby neighbourhoods.
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