Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Karthi's spy thriller has opened in theatres with ₹4.50 crore India net. The sequel recorded ₹6.80 crore worldwide on its first day, according to early box-office estimates

Karthi's Sardar 2 has made a decent start at the Indian box office. The Tamil spy action thriller, which hit cinemas on Thursday, September 10, collected an estimated ₹4.50 crore net in India on its opening day, according to Sacnilk.

The film recorded an overall theatrical occupancy of 24.5% across 3,950 shows in India. Its India gross collection stood at approximately ₹5.30 crore, while the overseas market added around ₹1.50 crore. As a result, Sardar 2's worldwide gross collection stood at nearly ₹6.80 crore after Day 1.

The film's opening day numbers are expected to change as further reports and final figures come in.

Tamil And Telugu Versions Contribute To Opening

Sardar 2 was released in both Tamil and Telugu, with the two versions contributing to its first-day India collection.

The Tamil version registered a net collection of ₹2.60 crore from 2,548 shows. It recorded an overall occupancy of around 22% on Thursday.

The Telugu version performed slightly better in terms of occupancy, registering 29% across 1,402 shows. It contributed ₹1.90 crore to the film's India net collection.

With the film now entering its second day, its performance over the first weekend will be important in determining whether it can build momentum at the box office.

Sardar 2 Cast, Director And Other Details

Sardar 2 is a sequel to Karthi's 2022 film Sardar and once again sees the actor appearing in a dual role. Rajisha Vijayan returns from the first instalment, while S. J. Suryah, Malavika Mohanan and Ashika Ranganath join the sequel. Yogi Babu is also part of the cast.

P. S. Mithran has directed the sequel and is associated with the story, while the screenplay is credited to Nambi. Rathna Kumar, Ashameera Aiyappan and Vignesh Muniyandi have contributed to the additional story work. The film has been produced by Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment.

George C. Williams serves as the cinematographer, with Vijay Velukutty handling editing. Sam C. S. has composed the music and background score, with the film marking his 100th project as a composer. OfRo has contributed an additional musical composition. Rajeevan Nambiar is the production designer, while Dhilip Subbarayan and Chethan D'Souza have handled the stunt choreography.

Disclaimer: Box-office figures mentioned in this report are based on publicly available tracking reports and are subject to change as final numbers are updated. The figures are indicative and should not be considered official unless confirmed by the film's makers or distributors.