3 5 Image Credit : Ai

Several districts in South Bengal are set to be flooded once again

South Bengal is set to get drenched again, thanks to the double impact of a new low-pressure system and the monsoon trough. The weather department's forecast says all districts will see rain from Friday to Sunday. Some places will get light showers, while others might see moderate rain. However, South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Purulia, and Jhargram could experience heavy rainfall. An orange alert is active for these five districts for the next three days. South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur may also face thunderstorms with gusty winds of 40-50 km/h. Other districts could see winds of 30-40 km/h with thunderstorms.