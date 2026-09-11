Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Forecast Issued For THESE Places; Check
Kolkata Weather Update: The sky looked bright in the morning, but the weather is changing fast as the day goes on. Several districts in South Bengal saw spells of rain on Thursday. So, what's forecast for Friday? What is Alipore Weather Office saying
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Image Credit : Gemini
What's today's weather update?
A cyclonic circulation over the North Bay of Bengal is expected to create a new low-pressure area. The Alipore Weather Office says this will bring light to moderate rain to most South Bengal districts over the next three days. A yellow alert is also in place for some areas.
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Which districts are likely to get heavy rainfall?
This cyclonic circulation and the possible low-pressure system have created a new heavy rainfall threat for South Bengal's districts. The weather office has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, South 24 Parganas, and Purulia. Along with rain, East Medinipur and South 24 Parganas could also see storms with wind speeds of 40 to 50 km/h.
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Image Credit : Ai
Several districts in South Bengal are set to be flooded once again
South Bengal is set to get drenched again, thanks to the double impact of a new low-pressure system and the monsoon trough. The weather department's forecast says all districts will see rain from Friday to Sunday. Some places will get light showers, while others might see moderate rain. However, South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Purulia, and Jhargram could experience heavy rainfall. An orange alert is active for these five districts for the next three days. South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur may also face thunderstorms with gusty winds of 40-50 km/h. Other districts could see winds of 30-40 km/h with thunderstorms.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Complete weather update for North Bengal
Along with South Bengal, North Bengal districts also have a storm and rain forecast for the next few days. Every district in the north might see light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Darjeeling could see more rain. All districts will experience gusty winds of 30 to 40 km/h. There is no heavy rain warning for North Bengal today, but scattered to moderate showers are likely in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, and North and South Dinajpur.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Weather changes again in Bengal
A cyclonic circulation is currently located over the North Bay of Bengal and the adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh. It extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. This has resulted in a low-pressure area over the North Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood. At mean sea level, the monsoon trough currently runs from Jammu, Dehradun, Pantnagar, Basti, Chapra, Purulia, and Digha, and then extends southeastwards into the east-central Bay of Bengal.
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