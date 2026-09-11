Yung DSA reportedly becomes the first captain after defeating Gullu and Aasif Khan, while Kanika Mann faces a lifeline loss despite reportedly leading the voting trends.

Task of the first captaincy in Bigg Boss 20 has added some new drama to the house. Even though Kanika Mann leads the votes in nominations, she might suffer a setback before the first Weekend Ka Vaar due to a new twist in the captaincy task.

Yung DSA Becomes First Captain of Bigg Boss 20

The race for the first captaincy position included Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Aasif Khan and Yung DSA. These three contestants were considered the best candidates, and they were awarded some extra powers which could impact other contestants living in the Bigg Boss house.

According to the new twist in the captaincy task, each contestant should nominate one housemate and put his/her lifeline at risk. Gullu nominated Uditi Singh and Yung DSA nominated Kanika Mann and Aasif Khan nominated Arishfa Khan.

Yung DSA won the captaincy task and became the first captain of Bigg Boss 20, beating Gullu and Aasif Khan.

Kanika Mann Loses Her Lifeline

The captaincy win by Yung DSA has left Kanika Mann without her lifeline. Yung had selected the lifeline of Kanika to be removed during the captaincy task, and post his win as the first captain of Bigg Boss 20, now this made her lose out on on one lifeline.

Kanika is currently the leader in the voting polls, but losing her lifeline gives her more disadvantage. She along with Arishfa Khan, Uditi Singh and Love Gill are being nominated for eviction.

Kanika Mann and Arishfa Khan Tussle in Task

The captaincy task has also turned out to be another platform of rivalry among housemates. During the task, Kanika Mann was seen clashing with Arishfa Khan and Yung DSA has also joined in.

This clash comes as yet another addition to the ongoing battles between housemates just a few days into the show. There has been another incident of quarrel involving Qazi Touqeer and Aasif Khan.

Eviction Race Of Bigg Boss 20 Begins

The first eviction race has already commenced, as Kanika Mann, Arisha Khan, Uditi Singh, and Love Gill have been nominated for the week.

Yung DSA having secured the first captaincy and Kanika losing her lifeline, many things can be expected to happen before the first episode of Weekend Ka Vaar begins.