The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Suvarna Keralam (SK-69) draw held on September 11, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, along with various other cash prizes and rewards.

The Suvarna Keralam (SK-69) draw results were released by the Kerala State Lotteries Department on Friday, September 11. The major reward is Rs 1 crore, plus there are several other financial incentives. Thousands of players from all around the state are waiting for the draw.

First Prize Winner Announced: ₹1 Crore

The highlight of Suvarna Keralam (SK-69) draw is the top prize of Rs 1 crore. Participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers against the official result released by the Kerala Lottery Department.

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam (SK-69) Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - RA 686822

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - 686822

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - RG 765058

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 - RF 153100

4th Prize: ₹5,000 - 2037, 1746, 4600, 6112, 1042, 2704, 6008, 2120, 7685, 4821, 9675, 9350, 0729, 4678, 2043, 4462, 7429, 0792, 3989

5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 6126, 6719, 2950, 4074, 9988, 4761

6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 0203, 0320, 1165, 1187, 2746, 2780, 2794, 2877, 3017, 4117, 4656, 5495, 5831, 6084, 6122, 6556, 6705, 6942, 7306, 7417, 7801, 8546, 9107, 9165, 9942

7th Prize: ₹500 - 0262, 0282, 0331, 0459, 0462, 0882, 0968, 1040, 1054, 1140, 1220, 1552, 1769, 1848, 1859, 2020, 2031, 2229, 2282, 2715, 2843, 3159, 3175, 3211, 3283, 3398, 3420, 3488, 3629, 3686, 3928, 3987, 4073, 4078, 4128, 4162, 4271, 4736, 4975, 4987, 5273, 5286, 5293, 5369, 5428, 5431, 5512, 5564, 5619, 5966, 6099, 6169, 6209, 6313, 6435, 6445, 6530, 6619, 6632, 6775, 7103, 7256, 7261, 7424, 7984, 8013, 8023, 8092, 8132, 8267, 8335, 8414, 9129, 9134, 9633, 9967

8th Prize: ₹200 - 0074, 0083, 0121, 0198, 0240, 0561, 0972, 1106, 1156, 1245, 1300, 1504, 1597, 1767, 2038, 2168, 2329, 2434, 2462, 2662, 2828, 3031, 3272, 3306, 3354, 3399, 3605, 3633, 3654, 3691, 3744, 3784, 4023, 4257, 4263, 4302, 4607, 4881, 5019, 5143, 5338, 5513, 5558, 5625, 5788, 5839, 6595, 6076, 6095, 6120, 6138, 6143, 6513, 6517, 6661, 6813, 6887, 7019, 7263, 7376, 7456, 7468, 7484, 7756, 7757, 7862, 8135, 8291, 8321, 8724, 8741, 8895, 8902, 8988, 9004, 9063, 9080, 9206, 9238, 9293, 9417, 9677, 9873, 9901, 9936, 9946, 9977, 0326, 8979

9th Prize: ₹100 - 0050, 0154, 0395, 0428, 0560, 0752, 0791, 0825, 0843, 0849, 0922, 0934, 0954, 1031, 1212, 1289, 1330, 1337, 1365, 1394, 1429, 1476, 1620, 1651, 1716, 1806, 1831, 1845, 1890, 1900, 2131, 2236, 2313, 2356, 2366, 2530, 2548, 2638, 2696, 2813, 2816, 2880, 2926, 2938, 3023, 3075, 3118, 3245, 3250, 3431, 3442, 3503, 3531, 3641, 3647, 3696, 3720, 3729, 3764, 3789, 3861, 3925, 3933, 4104, 4313, 4359, 4390, 4445, 4500, 4738, 4791, 4873, 4880, 4890, 4906, 4969, 4970, 4999, 5005, 5011, 5013, 5083, 5108, 5149, 5186, 5236, 5320, 5355, 5639, 5864, 5894, 6045, 6083, 6183, 6320, 6399, 6481, 6581, 6634, 6807, 6814, 6833, 6874, 6918, 6946, 7049, 7099, 7102, 7190, 7206, 7244, 7274, 7277, 7454, 7472, 7594, 7625, 7683, 7768, 7887, 7970, 7971, 7999, 8049, 8095, 8277, 8281, 8332, 8624, 8656, 8768, 8894, 8971, 9272, 9296, 9470, 9659, 9685, 9692, 9767, 9776, 9863, 9916

How to Claim Your Lottery Prize

To claim the prize, winners need to produce the original winning ticket, along with identity proof and other required documents, at the specified Kerala Lottery offices or authorised banks.

Participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers against the official result released by the Kerala Lottery Department.

How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results

Lottery players can verify their ticket numbers by using:

- Kerala State Lotteries Department's official website

- Official Kerala Lottery result gazette

- Official publications of lottery results

- Licensed lottery dealers

Winning tickets should be checked over the official results before claiming any prizes.

Also Read: Kerala Suvarna Keralam (SK-69) Lottery Result Today (September 11): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

(Disclaimer: The article is for information purposes, the website does not support gambling.)