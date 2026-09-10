Japan on ALERT! Sakurajima Volcano Erupts Again | Ashes Over Kagoshima | World News

Japan on ALERT! Sakurajima Volcano Erupts Again
Japan’s Sakurajima volcano has erupted again, sending ash and volcanic material high into the sky and raising fresh concerns for communities around Kagoshima. The volcano has remained under Alert Level 3 amid heightened activity. In May, an eruption sent ash up to 3,500 metres, while a powerful June eruption blanketed parts of Kagoshima City in volcanic ash.
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