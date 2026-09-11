Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 1: Soori’s Mandaadi began its theatrical journey on September 10 with a ₹4.75 crore India net collection. The Tamil sports action drama recorded ₹6.55 crore worldwide on Day 1, according to Sacnilk’s figures

Soori-starrer Mandaadi opened in cinemas on Thursday, September 10, and registered an India net collection of ₹4.75 crore on its first day. According to Sacnilk, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 32.6% across 2,953 shows.

The film's opening-day India gross stood at ₹5.55 crore. With an additional ₹1 crore coming from overseas markets, Mandaadi's reported worldwide gross reached ₹6.55 crore on Day 1.

The film is now running in theatres on Friday, with its second-day numbers yet to be updated.

Tamil Version Leads Mandaadi’s Domestic Performance

The Tamil version contributed the bulk of Mandaadi's Day 1 earnings. It collected ₹3.90 crore net in India from 2,177 shows, registering an occupancy of 35%.

The Telugu version, meanwhile, earned ₹85 lakh net from 776 shows and recorded an occupancy of 26%. The combined performance of both versions took the film's India net total to ₹4.75 crore.

With the film entering its first weekend, its Friday and Saturday performance will be important in determining whether it can build momentum at the box office.

Mandaadi Cast, Story and Crew

Directed and written by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, Mandaadi stars Soori in the lead, with Suhas making his Tamil debut. Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar, Ravindravjay, Bala Saravanan and Stun Siva are also part of the cast.

The film revolves around a traditional sailboat competition in South India. The story follows the rivalry between teams led by Kaali and Saattaappuli, with the high-stakes race serving as the backdrop for the film's action and drama.

Elred Kumar has produced the movie under the RS Infotainment banner, with V. Manikandan as co-producer. G. V. Prakash Kumar has composed the music, while S. R. Kathir ISC is the cinematographer and Pradeep E. Ragav handles the editing.

The action choreography has been handled by Peter Hein, Dhilip Subbarayan and Mahesh Mathew. Mandaadi marks Mathimaran Pugazhendhi's return after his 2022 directorial Selfie.