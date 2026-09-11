Despite international Brent crude prices surpassing $100 per barrel amid West Asian tensions, India’s retail fuel prices remain unchanged. Rates have been steady since a May revision, squeezing the marketing margins of oil companies.

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained unchanged on September 11, even as international crude oil prices continued their sharp rally amid heightened tensions in West Asia. Brent crude has crossed the $100-per-barrel mark, increasing pressure on India’s oil marketing companies and raising concerns over the country’s fuel import bill.

The latest retail rates continue to reflect the price revision implemented by state-run oil marketing companies on May 25. In Delhi, petrol is selling at Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 95.20 per litre. Fuel prices have remained steady since the May revision, despite the subsequent rise in global crude prices.

Petrol and Diesel Rates Today: City-Wise Prices

City Petrol Price (Rs/litre) Diesel Price (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 114.05 Rs 98.42 Kolkata Rs 113.45 Rs 99.15 Chennai Rs 113.23 Rs 100.75 Bengaluru Rs 110.95 Rs 97.74 Hyderabad Rs 115.00 Rs 103.00

Note: Retail fuel prices can vary by city because of differences in state taxes and other local charges.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 10: Check City-Wise Rates as Crude Nears $102

The sharp increase in crude prices has, however, squeezed the marketing margins of oil companies. According to industry estimates, petrol marketing margins have slipped into negative territory, while diesel margins are under even greater pressure. The Indian crude basket had climbed to $108.91 per barrel on September 8, while its September average has also remained elevated.

The surge in crude has been linked to escalating tensions involving Iran and the US and disruptions to oil supplies from the region. Brent futures recently moved above $100 a barrel, while West Asian supply concerns have added to uncertainty in global energy markets. Analysts have indicated that a further domestic fuel-price increase may depend on crude prices remaining substantially above current levels.

An increase in crude prices is particularly significant for India because the country relies heavily on imported crude oil. Higher international oil prices can increase the import bill and potentially add to inflationary pressures across transportation and other sectors.

For motorists, the key takeaway is that pump prices remain unchanged for now despite crude oil crossing $100 a barrel. However, continued high crude prices could put renewed pressure on domestic fuel prices if the rally persists.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, Sept 9: Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Other Cities