The results for the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday draw on September 11, 2026, have been announced. This weekly lottery featured a first prize of Rs 1 crore, along with several other prize categories.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday weekly lottery results for September 11, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country eagerly awaited the winning numbers, as the weekly draw offered a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

According to the officially released results, ticket number 64K 72943 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 64K 72943

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 72943 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 11668, 19970, 20563, 22655, 57462, 58402, 71308, 75905, 89305, 92030

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 0535, 2192, 2346, 3358, 5280, 5931, 6239, 7050, 7951, 9836

4th Prize – Rs 250: 0926, 1013, 2032, 4009, 4394, 5025, 6147, 6163, 8710, 8800

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0025, 0604, 1819, 3138, 4227, 5457, 6197, 7249, 8028, 9220, 0046, 0680, 1863, 3202, 4732, 5479, 6229, 7351, 8455, 9410, 0165, 0948, 2019, 3210, 5002, 5538, 6347, 7363, 8505, 9466, 0221, 0952, 2044, 3270, 5070, 5588, 6535, 7517, 8678, 9596, 0265, 1167, 2281, 3282, 5200, 5673, 6574, 7585, 8731, 9672, 0268, 1258, 2308, 3487, 5251, 5720, 6984, 7673, 8828, 9708, 0299, 1268, 2327, 3622, 5303, 5865, 6991, 7743, 8971, 9805, 0409, 1514, 2357, 3704, 5344, 5916, 7135, 7936, 9028, 9834, 0453, 1693, 2541, 3984, 5420, 6129, 7169, 7956, 9143, 9839, 0507, 1713, 3127, 4162, 5439, 6177, 7185, 8016, 9185, 9863

Results from the uploaded Dear Spark Friday Weekly Lottery sheet dated September 11, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws remain popular among participants due to their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.