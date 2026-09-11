On September 11, 2026, gold and silver prices remained elevated, drawing investor attention. In major Indian cities, 24K gold traded around Rs 1,52,000 per 10 grams, with Chennai's rate being the highest at Rs 1,52,940. Silver prices were also high, with rates per kilogram hovering around Rs 2,33,000.

Gold and silver prices remained in focus on September 11, 2026, with precious metals continuing to trade at elevated levels. Investors and buyers are closely tracking the latest bullion rates amid movements in international markets and changing investor sentiment.

According to the latest data, 24K gold in Mumbai stood at Rs 1,52,490 per 10 grams, while Delhi recorded Rs 1,52,230. Chennai had the highest 24K gold price among the six major cities listed, at Rs 1,52,940 per 10 grams. Kolkata's rate stood at Rs 1,52,290, while Bengaluru and Hyderabad recorded Rs 1,52,610 and Rs 1,52,740, respectively.

Gold and Silver Price Today: City-Wise Rates

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver 999 Fine (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,39,544 Rs 1,52,230 Rs 2,32,770 Mumbai Rs 1,39,783 Rs 1,52,490 Rs 2,32,770 Kolkata Rs 1,39,599 Rs 1,52,290 Rs 2,32,870 Chennai Rs 1,40,195 Rs 1,52,940 Rs 2,33,850 Bengaluru Rs 1,39,893 Rs 1,52,610 Rs 2,33,360 Hyderabad Rs 1,40,012 Rs 1,52,740 Rs 2,33,540

Note: Gold and silver rates may vary depending on the source, location, purity and applicable taxes or charges.

Silver prices have also become an important part of the precious-metals market. The metal is widely used not only in jewellery and household items but also across several industrial applications. Its price can therefore be influenced by both investment demand and industrial consumption.

The difference in gold prices between cities can be attributed to several factors, including local market conditions, taxes, transportation costs and other regional charges. Gold rates can also move in response to international bullion prices, currency movements, interest-rate expectations and geopolitical developments.

For buyers looking at jewellery, 22K gold remains an important benchmark because it is commonly used for making ornaments. The latest figures show Mumbai's 22K gold rate at Rs 1,39,783 per 10 grams. Delhi recorded Rs 1,39,544, while Chennai had a rate of Rs 1,40,195. Kolkata stood at Rs 1,39,599, Bengaluru at Rs 1,39,893 and Hyderabad at Rs 1,40,012 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also remained elevated. The latest 999 fine silver rates stood at Rs 2,33,180 per kg in Mumbai, Rs 2,32,770 in Delhi and Rs 2,33,850 in Chennai. Kolkata recorded Rs 2,32,870 per kg, while Bengaluru and Hyderabad stood at Rs 2,33,360 and Rs 2,33,540, respectively.

Gold is traditionally considered a safe-haven asset and often attracts investor attention during periods of economic or geopolitical uncertainty. Silver, meanwhile, has both investment and industrial uses, meaning its price can be influenced by a wider range of market factors.