IPL Game On GT vs RR Post-Match Analysis: Rajasthan Tumble Against High-Flying Gujarat Titans

In a thrilling encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat Titans dominated Rajasthan Royals by 58 runs, securing their fourth consecutive win in IPL 2025. Sai Sudharsan's impressive 82 and Prasidh Krishna's 3-24 were the highlights of the match. Watch as we dissect the game, analyzing what went right for GT and where RR fell short. We'll also discuss the implications of this win on the IPL standings and what it means for both teams moving forward. WATCH.