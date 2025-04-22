English

Trent Alexander-Arnold to Raphinha: Latest moves in transfer market

The transfer rumor mill is buzzing with several top European clubs vying for the signatures of highly sought-after players, including Trent Alexander Arnold.

sports Apr 22 2025
Author: Deepu Mohan Image Credits:Getty
Victor Osimhen

Liverpool will "100%" make a move to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

Dusan Vlahovic

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is demanding an annual salary of €10m to move to the Premier League, where teams like Arsenal and Chelsea are considering bids of €45m.

Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati is ready to leave Barcelona and is attracting loan interest from Real Sociedad.

William Saliba

Real Madrid are ready to make a bid of €100m to sign Arsenal centre-back William Saliba this summer.

Ousmane Dembele

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United are all tracking PSG forward Ousmane Dembele and could launch ambitious bids for the Frenchman this summer.

Enzo Fernandez

Real Madrid see Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez as a potential heir to Toni Kroos.

Rodrygo

Chelsea have joined Manchester City and Manchester United in pursuit of Real Madrid winger Rodrygo and are ready to submit a bid of €100m.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Paris Saint-Germain have made a last-ditch effort  and are "dangerously close" to sign Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is also being pursued by Real Madrid. 

Raphinha

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool have been informed that Barcelona forward Raphinha is available for £80m this summer.

