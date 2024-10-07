Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar announces retirement

    Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar has announced her retirement from the sport. In a social media post, she expressed her gratitude to her fans and said that it was not an easy decision but the right time.

    Indian Gymnast Dipa Karmakar Announces Retirement RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 6:50 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 6:50 PM IST

    Indian star gymnast Dipa Karmakar has announced her retirement. She shared this information and thanked her fans through a social media post. In her Instagram post, she wrote, 'After much deliberation, I have decided to retire from gymnastics. This decision was difficult for me, but it is the right time. Gymnastics has been a huge part of my life, and I am grateful for every moment of it.' 

    She further wrote that today, she is very proud of her achievements. Representing India on the world stage, winning medals, and most importantly, performing at the Rio Olympics are the most memorable moments of her career.

     

     

    Our last win, the Asian Gymnastics Championship in Tashkent, was a turning point because that's when I felt like I could push my body further. Sometimes, our bodies tell us it's time to rest, but the heart still doesn't agree.

    Dipa said she would like to thank her coaches, Bishweshwar Nandi Sir and Soma Ma'am, who have guided her for the last 25 years and are her biggest strength. She would like to express her gratitude to the Tripura Government, Gymnastics Federation, Sports Authority of India, GoSports Foundation and Meraki Sports and Entertainment for the support she has received.

    And finally, to her family, who have always been there for her, through good times and bad. Although she is retiring, her connection with gymnastics will never be broken.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tennis Paris Olympics 2024: Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz to play doubles together for Spain at the mega event osf

    Paris Olympics 2024: Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz to play doubles together for Spain at the mega event

    Tennis 'Dream is to win Roland Garros, Wimbledon': 12-yr-old Alcaraz's video after French Open feat goes viral -WATCH osf

    'Dream is to win Roland Garros, Wimbledon': 12-yr-old Alcaraz's video after French Open feat goes viral -WATCH

    Tennis French Open 2024: How Alcaraz learnt from Djokovic upset last year to beat Sinner, seal finals berth (WATCH) osf

    French Open 2024: How Alcaraz learnt from Djokovic upset last year to beat Sinner, seal finals berth (WATCH)

    Tennis French Open 2024: Zverev expects a 'very difficult' clash against Alcaraz in grand finale (WATCH) osf

    French Open 2024: Zverev expects a 'very difficult' clash against Alcaraz in grand finale (WATCH)

    Football Euro 2024: All the Barcelona players competing at the mega event osf

    Euro 2024: All the Barcelona players competing at the mega event

    Recent Stories

    RG Kar murder-rape case: Sandip Ghosh, Abhijit Mondal named in CBI chargesheet; read details RBA

    RG Kar murder-rape case: Sandip Ghosh, Abhijit Mondal named in CBI chargesheet; read details

    BREAKING: Fresh Israeli airstrike near Beirut's airport on Oct 7 anniversary; dramatic video surfaces (WATCH) shk

    Israel carries out airstrike near Beirut's airport on Oct 7 anniversary; dramatic video surfaces (WATCH)

    Jump in gold price: Rs 250 hike pushes 10 grams to Rs 78,700 in India RBA

    Jump in gold price: Rs 250 hike pushes 10 grams to Rs 78,700 in India

    Durga Puja 2024:Debina Bonnerjee's festive saree looks ATG

    Durga Puja 2024:Debina Bonnerjee's festive saree looks

    Bigg Boss 18 Contestants Net Worth-from Shilpa to Rajat Dahiya & more RBA

    Bigg Boss 18 Contestants Net Worth-from Shilpa to Rajat Dahiya & more

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon