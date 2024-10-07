Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar announces retirement

Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar has announced her retirement from the sport. In a social media post, she expressed her gratitude to her fans and said that it was not an easy decision but the right time.

Indian star gymnast Dipa Karmakar has announced her retirement. She shared this information and thanked her fans through a social media post. In her Instagram post, she wrote, 'After much deliberation, I have decided to retire from gymnastics. This decision was difficult for me, but it is the right time. Gymnastics has been a huge part of my life, and I am grateful for every moment of it.'

She further wrote that today, she is very proud of her achievements. Representing India on the world stage, winning medals, and most importantly, performing at the Rio Olympics are the most memorable moments of her career.

Our last win, the Asian Gymnastics Championship in Tashkent, was a turning point because that's when I felt like I could push my body further. Sometimes, our bodies tell us it's time to rest, but the heart still doesn't agree.

Dipa said she would like to thank her coaches, Bishweshwar Nandi Sir and Soma Ma'am, who have guided her for the last 25 years and are her biggest strength. She would like to express her gratitude to the Tripura Government, Gymnastics Federation, Sports Authority of India, GoSports Foundation and Meraki Sports and Entertainment for the support she has received.

And finally, to her family, who have always been there for her, through good times and bad. Although she is retiring, her connection with gymnastics will never be broken.

