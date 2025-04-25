Rajasthan Royals CEO Jake Lush McCrum was seen walking to a liquor store in Bengaluru after the ream's loss against RCB. This followed RR's fifth consecutive defeat, putting their playoff qualification in jeopardy.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) CEO Jake Lush McCrum was spotted walking to a liquor store after the side’s defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 24.

Rajasthan Royals suffered 5th successive defeat of the season with a thrilling 11-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With a target of 206, the visitors failed to chase it down as they were eventually restricted to 194/9 in 20 overs despite strong performances by Yashasvi Jaiswal (49) and Dhruv Jurel (47). In the 19th over, Josh Hazlewood, who delivered a match-winning spell of 4/33 for RCB, picked a crucial wicket of Jurel to turn the tables on RR.

Rajasthan Royals’ bowling unit was below par as all six bowlers conceded 30 and above runs in the innings, enabling Royal Challengers Bengaluru to post a formidable total of 205/5 in 20 overs and set up a challenging target for the visitors to chase.

RR CEO walks to Bengaluru liquor store after defeat

Rajasthan Royals’ five defeats on the trot might be a talking point post loss against RCB, but what caught the attention off the field was that the franchise’s CEO Jake Lush McCrum walking towards the city’s upscale liquor store ‘Tonique’ in central Bengaluru.

In a video that was recorded by a RCB fan, Jake Lush McCrum can be seen crossing the road and seemingly walking towards ‘Tonique’ a liquor store in Bengaluru. He was spotted being accompanied by an RR franchise's support staff member and the duo appeared to be having a casual conversation while heading towards the liquor store. The RCB fan mockingly said in a video that Jake wanted to have a drink in pain after RR’s yet another defeat of the same. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Jake Lush McCrum was appointed as the CEO of Rajasthan Royals in 2021. He has been with the franchise since 2018 and played a pivotal role in the growth of Rajasthan Royals after two-year ban from playing Indian Premier League due to match-fixing. Jake Lush McCrum not only oversees Rajasthan Royals but also other teams of the franchise, including Paarl Royals in SA T20 league and Barbados Royals in Caribbean Premier League.

Jake Lush McCrum has often stayed away from the limelight, even though he attended matches of the Rajasthan Royals. However, his visit to the liquor store after the RR’s defeat has sparked a mix of humour and speculation among fans.

Can Rajasthan Royals qualify for IPL 2025 playoff?

With their 5th successive defeat of the IPL 2025, Rajasthan Royals’ qualification for the playoffs have become increasingly challenging.

RR are in a situation where they have to win the remaining five matches in the league in order to have realistic chances of making the playoffs. Winning 5 matches would take Royals to 14 points, but it cannot be that 14 points will suffice to secure their playoff berth, those involving teams in the mid-table battle.

At the same time, Rajasthan Royals need to significantly improve their net run rate (NRR), which currently stands -0.625. Royals are in the battle with Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad who are still in contention for the playoffs despite being the points table.

Rajasthan Royals will play their next match against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, April 28.