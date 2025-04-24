Real Madrid exodus: Five likely exits as club prepares for summer of change
Real Madrid faces a season of upheaval with Ancelotti's likely departure and several key players' futures in doubt. Modric, Alaba, Garcia, and Vazquez are among those whose contracts and roles are uncertain following a disappointing season.
Real Madrid is going through a disappointing season as their Champions League exit against Arsenal brings title hopes to just the Copa Del Rey, and they will be playing arch-rivals FC Barcelona in the final. La Liga is also a distant possibility as Barcelona is running away with it. Such a season will call for changes at a club like Real Madrid and this includes some players and also the coach.
Carlo Ancelotti
Carlo Ancelotti's departure from Real Madrid seems imminent, with several high-profile players facing uncertain futures. Ancelotti's exit, his second from the Bernabeu, comes after a disappointing season.
As Ancelotti prepares to depart, Xabi Alonso has emerged as the frontrunner to take over as Real Madrid's new coach. Alonso's current club, Bayer Leverkusen, has confirmed that they will not stand in his way if he chooses to leave. Meanwhile, Ancelotti is reportedly set to take charge of Brazil's national team.
Modric's future in doubt
Luka Modric, the 39-year-old Croatian midfielder, is one of the players whose future is hanging in the balance. Modric's current contract expires this summer, although it can be extended temporarily to allow him to participate in the FIFA Club World Cup. However, with Ancelotti's influence waning, it remains to be seen whether Modric will be offered a new deal. Earlier this year, Ancelotti had urged the club to secure Modric's future, but his own impending departure may have diminished his sway.
David Alaba
David Alaba, the Austrian defender, is another player who could be on his way out. Alaba's hefty salary, reportedly €12m after tax, has not been justified by his performances since his ACL injury in 2023.
Fran Garcia
Fran Garcia, the 25-year-old defender, is also facing an uncertain future. Despite being re-signed from Rayo Vallecano in 2023, Garcia has not gained the trust of the coaching staff, as evidenced by his omission from the Champions League quarter-finals against Arsenal.
Lucas Vazquez
Lucas Vazquez, the veteran winger-turned-right-back, is likely to be deemed surplus to requirements following the expected arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal's return from injury.