Image Credit : Getty

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti's departure from Real Madrid seems imminent, with several high-profile players facing uncertain futures. Ancelotti's exit, his second from the Bernabeu, comes after a disappointing season.

As Ancelotti prepares to depart, Xabi Alonso has emerged as the frontrunner to take over as Real Madrid's new coach. Alonso's current club, Bayer Leverkusen, has confirmed that they will not stand in his way if he chooses to leave. Meanwhile, Ancelotti is reportedly set to take charge of Brazil's national team.